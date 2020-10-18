https://www.dailywire.com/news/kristi-noem-on-hunter-biden-revelations-grave-damage-to-joe-bidens-credibility-on-coney-barrett-she-made-some-of-those-senators-look-like-clowns

Speaking with Fox News from New Hampshire, where she is campaigning for President Trump and keynoted a major fundraiser for the state’s Republican Party, blunt-spoken South Dakota GOP governor Kristi Noem pulled no punches when asked how the revelations about Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, could affect the way women vote in the presidential election. Noem replied:

I’m going to tell you what: women overwhelmingly want somebody leading the country that they can trust and this really does grave damage to Joe Biden’s credibility. This is the kind of corruption in power that we don’t want in our leaders and I’m glad that it’s being talked about and we should continue to dig into it and get the full truth. The American people deserve to hear the truth.

She made a point of stating “how important it is that we have President Trump in the White House. If Joe Biden is in the White House, our way of life will be devastated. I honestly believe the policies that he’s embraced will destroy America. So for me that’s important enough to come here and talk face to face with people who may have the chance to turn this state red and take it for President Trump.”

When asked how President Trump should handle the upcoming debate with Biden, Noem answered, “I would just encourage him to let his love for the American people to shine through. This is a huge opportunity for him to really talk about what he’s delivered for the country these four years and why he gets up everyday and he fights for the everyday ordinary man. He committed to doing so many things that he actually followed through on that this is his chance to tell the American people about what he did and the fact that he did it for them.”

Noem said of Judge Amy Barrett’s performance during the Senate committee’s confirmation hearings on her nomination to the Supreme Court, “I think she was fantastic and I think she made some of those senators look like clowns, honestly. She’s highly intelligent, very qualified for the position, and I think the political attacks they attempted during the committee process just failed.”

Noem’s blunt, honest style has endeared her to GOP voters; in late September, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow cited coronavirus statistics to attack Noem after Noem had tweeted a picture of herself shooting, captioned, “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota.” Maddow, quoting the Argus-Leader, tried attacking Noem, tweeting, “South Dakota has just set new records in the number of people hospitalized, new cases, and overall active cases. With a 36% spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last week, the state now has the highest per-capita rate of hospitalizations in the US.”

Noem fired back, “Stop spreading fear. Only 8% of South Dakota’s hospital beds are occupied by COVID patients. We have and will continue to manage our resources to care for the people who need help. The people of South Dakota have accomplished this WITHOUT draconian lockdowns. #FactsNotFear.”

