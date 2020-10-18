https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/521580-lara-trump-denies-mocking-joe-bidens-stutter-suggests-cognitive

Lara TrumpLara Lea TrumpSunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 Sunday shows preview: Trump, top Republicans recover from COVID-19; stimulus bill remains in limbo Trump campaign scrambled by president’s hospitalization MORE on Sunday denied mocking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE‘s speech, and instead suggested that the former vice president may be experiencing a cognitive decline.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” the president’s daughter-in-law, who serves as a senior campaign adviser, was pressed by Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperGOP congressman condemns Trump-promoted theory that Bin Laden killing was a hoax McConnell: Democrats ‘refuse to give a straight answer’ on packing Supreme Court Fauci tensions with Trump escalate over campaign ad MORE about an event in January during which she appeared to ridicule the way in which Biden speaks.

“Every time he’s on stage and they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe,’” she said on stage at the time.

She said on Sunday that she “had no idea” that Biden had ever struggled with a stutter and then suggested that his way of speaking was indicative of cognitive decline.

“I think what we see with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That’s what I’m referring to. It makes me uncomfortable to watch somebody on stage search for questions and try and figure out an answer.”

Tapper quickly noted that many people had diagnosed her father-in-law from afar and said that she had no standing to do the same to Biden.

In the same interview, Trump made light of President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE’s criticism Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerCrowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Whitmer at Michigan Trump rally Sunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 How to prevent electoral violence at home MORE (D), whom the FBI recently said was the target of a kidnapping plot. The crowd at a Trump rally in Michigan late Saturday chanted the phrase “Lock her up!,” which has been heard at his rallies since 2016, when he ran against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden camp urges supporters to ‘campaign like we’re trailing’ Censoring the Biden story: How social media becomes state media NYT editorial calls Trump the ‘greatest threat to American democracy since World War II’ MORE. “Lock ’em all up,” the president responded on Saturday.

”I would like to show people my social media and the threats against me, the threats against my children,” said when asked about the rally on CNN

Tapper then stressed that Biden, unlike the president, was not making similar calls for attacks on political opponents. When Tapper once again pressed Lara Trump, she said, “He wasn’t doing anything to provoke people to threaten this woman at all,” referring to the president. “He was having fun at a Trump rally.”

–Updated at 11:53 a.m.

