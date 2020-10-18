https://noqreport.com/2020/10/18/lies-msm-spreads-massive-disinformation-about-tabloid-ny-post-and-rudy-giuliani-being-under-fbi-investigation/

The NY Post is not a tabloid. It is the fourth most distributed newspaper in the nation. It is the longest running daily newspaper in America. It was founded by Alexander Hamilton and has broken more news over the last two centuries than just about any other publication. But it has a stigma placed on it by its peers in mainstream media. You see, the NY Post is not a propaganda machine for the Democratic Party. As a result, they’ve labeled it a “tabloid.”

Is it right-leaning? Yes, but it runs stories that are not beneficial to conservatives or the Republican Party all the time. It’s a fair publication and as close to being unbiased as any major newspaper in the United States. The reality is all of them are biased; if there was a day in the past when newspapers were truly just NEWSpapers outside of their op-ed pages, it’s a day long past.

With The Post’s revelations about Hunter and Joe Biden’s shady history with Ukraine, China, and other nations who are coming out of the woodwork every day, they’ve made enemies. Democrats, mainstream media, and Big Tech have waged an all-out war against the newspaper and coverage of the Biden scandal by disparaging this proud and trustworthy publication. A piece on USA Today highlights the line of attack agreed upon by leftists going forward.

When a New York tabloid published the alleged contents of a computer hard drive purporting to document the Ukrainian and Chinese business activities of Hunter Biden, the newspaper cast the information as a “smoking gun.”

Enter the FBI.

Less than three weeks before one of the most contentious presidential campaigns in history, federal authorities are investigating whether the material supplied to the New York Post by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, is part of a smoke bomb of disinformation pushed by Russia.

The inquiry, according to a person familiar with the matter, is at least in part, aimed at determining whether Russia has set its sights on a familiar target: Biden’s father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The FBI has declined to comment, refusing to either confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

There is absolutely, positively zero chance the FBI is truly investigating Rudy Giuliani or the NY Post. None. Is there likely an inquiry into the source of the material? Absolutely. Is the word “Russia” somewhere in this inquiry? Almost certainly. The FBI is good at tracking down crimes, especially as it pertains to foreign influence, because they ask questions even if the answers are very likely obvious. But we know with certainty that they are not investigating the NY Post or Rudy Giuliani with regards to Russia because they were given the emails in question last year. If they were going to investigate, they would have done it then.

The bombshell nature of the content on the hard drive is so blatant, USA Today must rely on the complete stupidity of its audience to pass this story off without cringing. They are grasping at straws to protect their guy (or as Hunter Biden called his father, “my guy”). They’re just throwing whatever they can find against the wall to see if they can make it stick.

This type of distraction technique by Democrats and mainstream media is beyond disgusting. It belittles the journalistic profession that is already at its lowest point in modern history. Their partisanship is showing, and what the people are seeing is uglier than they imagined.

How can you recognize fake news? Look for speculation about unconfirmed FBI investigations about Russia trying to hack the election through Rudy Giuliani. It’s the left’s only play to try to distract from Hunter and Joe Biden’s corruption.

