http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BCDo2vRPb3Y/

President Donald Trump will hold a Sunday rally in Carson City, Nevada.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

—

7:20 PM: Trump has arrived in Carson City, and the rally is about to get started.

6:55 PM: Excited supporters await Trump in Carson City.

THANK YOU Newport Beach, California! Now on my way to Carson City, Nevada. Another big crowd, see you soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/QV8V9SdzJI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

Air Force One has landed at Reno Tahoe International Airport — Nevada Appeal (@nevadaappeal) October 18, 2020

.@AdamLaxalt said crowd is here to save America, preserve our constitutional system. “We know what the left is capable of. We know how far they will go to control all of us. We know when they attack, they’re not just attacking the president. They’re attacking us.” pic.twitter.com/0G4Qi0Gu5p — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) October 18, 2020

.@MarkAmodeiNV2 warming up the Trump rally crowd in Carson City on an already warm day. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvnkYqr — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) October 18, 2020

Here’s a better view of the scene, with small planes encircling the crowd. Amodei asked how many people there were from California; a huge number of hands go up, loud cheering. Small group starts yelling “Recall Sisolak.” Amodei says “we’ll help you do that” but post election pic.twitter.com/BHasyHZUbH — Michelle Rindels (@MichelleRindels) October 18, 2020

An hour before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Carson City, NV and it’s PACKED! With this enthusiasm, we will flip Nevada RED in 16 days! 🇺🇸#FourMoreYears pic.twitter.com/irylgtTjSo — Joe Weaver (@j_weavernv) October 18, 2020

“Macho Man” by the Village People plays ahead of President Trump’s rally in Carson City, NV. pic.twitter.com/PZq98qz5up — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

