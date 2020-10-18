https://stream.org/huckabee-on-the-hunter-biden-laptop-story/

Like a cheap piñata full of rotten candy, the Hunter Biden laptop story just keeps dropping more disgusting stuff on our heads every time we touch it. There are so many fast-changing details that it’s hard to keep up. This is just a little of what’s been going on in the past two days, none of which you would know if you relied on the mainstream news or social media to hear about it:

As of now, the laptop has been corroborated to be Hunter Biden’s, and one of the people copied on one particularly damning email chain has verified the “big guy” message that appeared to give Joe Biden a 10 percent cut of a deal with a Chinese energy company. The “big guy” definitely is Joe Biden according to this source. (I think this dollar-distribution was from when Biden was no longer VP, so I assume his attorneys and apologists will argue it’s technically legal, no matter how bad it smells.)

Why Did the FBI Bury the Laptop During Impeachment?

Nineteen House Republicans led by Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs have written a letter to the FBI, asking why they would have held onto the laptop through Trump’s impeachment, knowing it contained information about Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine that would’ve been key to the President’s defense. Yeah, a lot of us are wondering about that.

So, what will remarkably incurious FBI Director Christopher Wray do now to protect the Swamp rats? Trump himself needs to declassify whatever the FBI has on this and order them to comply immediately. If they were holding on to evidence that was exculpatory for Trump during his impeachment, that might be the worst thing yet!

“China, Inc.”: Chinese Able to Get Off-the-Books Meetings With Joe Biden

Also, there’s a big, related developing story about more emails being obtained, these from one of Biden’s business partners showing that the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese investors were able to get a private, off-the-books meeting with Joe Biden. This is separate from what the New York Post reported. Peter Schweizer (who wrote Secret Empires) is reporting this one; his source is Bevan Cooney (who used to be a business associate of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer and is now a jailbird.)

Schweizer reports that Cooney let him have his account name and Gmail password to allow direct access to all the messages. So Schweizer got a huge “window” into how business was conducted Biden-style as Hunter traded “established relationships” with the Chinese and got them access to the Obama-Biden White House. This business is referred to in the emails as “China, Inc.” One email from Cooney said that “Archer got the Chinese guys all taken care of in DC.”

This allegedly includes a high-level meeting with Joe Biden himself, though the official visitor logs make no mention of it. We know about it because of some obscure document by one of the “Chinese folks,” Maggie Cheng, boasting that she had facilitated delegation meetings, including the one with VP Biden.

Burying the Biden Dirt

Laura Ingraham on Fox News had a good segment on this, showing how the media are trying to soft-pedal the story. George Stephanopoulos’s failure to ask Biden a single question about any of this should now be seen for what it is. Likewise, David Ignatius, in WaPo’s “The Truth Behind the Hunter Biden Non-Scandal,” who said: “Hunter Biden made a mistake getting involved with a dubious company like Burisma. But the notion that the Burisma affair undermines Joe Biden’s case to be President is, as he would say, malarkey.”

If anyone has always been full of malarkey, it’s David Ignatius.

When Biden is asked anything at all about it, he just gets testy, calls it “a smear campaign” and refuses to answer. Then it’s dropped. But the dam is cracking, and not even all the media and social media giants can keep holding their fingers in it and smearing on spackle forever.

I’ll have more on Monday, since I assume even more will pour out by then.

Mike Huckabee is the former governor of Arkansas and longtime conservative commentator on issues in culture and current events. A New York Times best-selling author, he hosts the weekly talk show Huckabee on TBN.

Originally published at MikeHuckabee.com. Reprinted with permission.

