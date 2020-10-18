https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/521583-miller-on-whether-trump-regrets-lock-her-up-chant-about-whitmer

Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said the president stood by attacking Michigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerCrowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Whitmer at Michigan Trump rally Sunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 How to prevent electoral violence at home MORE (D) in the wake of an alleged plot by a militia group to kidnap her.

Asked on “Fox News Sunday” if the president regretted either his own attacks or a chant of “Lock her up” that broke out at a Saturday rally, Miller responded, “No, not at all.”

“I think the fact of the matter is many residents of Michigan are pretty frustrated with the governor [and] they want to see the state open back up,” Miller said.

“I’m glad that President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE’s DOJ was able to get these psychopaths and put them away,” Miller said of the alleged plotters, “but the fact of the matter is, people in Michigan want to get their state opened back up.”

Most of Michigan is currently in the fifth phase of its reopening, under which salons, movie theaters and gyms can reopen with safety protocols in place. Early this month Whitmer signed an executive order moving the state’s Upper Peninsula back to the fourth stage as cases surged in the region.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBiden’s non-answer answer on police and ‘court-packing’ Romney slams Trump for refusing to denounce QAnon on national television At the next debate, turn off the microphones MORE pressed Miller on the frequent lack of masks at the president’s rallies as well as Trump’s own comments questioning their effectiveness.

“We do pass out masks at the rallies and I encourage everyone who is attending a Trump rally to put the mask on,” Miller said, adding “as we get close to the election people don’t want to be living in fear.”

Wallace also questioned Miller about the Trump campaign’s attacks on Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE in connection with his son Hunter’s work at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, noting that two GOP-led Senate committees had cleared both men of any wrongdoing.

“The fact is Vice President Biden has actually released his tax returns, unlike President Trump and there’s no indication he’s gotten any money from anyone in these business deals,” Wallace noted.

In response, Miller cited a disputed New York Post story published last week about Hunter Biden and then invoked Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden camp urges supporters to ‘campaign like we’re trailing’ Censoring the Biden story: How social media becomes state media NYT editorial calls Trump the ‘greatest threat to American democracy since World War II’ MORE, saying “Voters hate it when people make a lot of money trading off of their family name.”

