A Minnesota company is recalling over 22,000 pounds of meat products, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company, Taher Inc., based in Plymouth, Minnesota, said in a recall statement issued Saturday that 22,096 pounds of meat products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FSIS.

The meat products being recalled are Fresh Seasons Tator Tots Hot Dish, which come in four bags per package, totaling 16 pounds. It has a lot code of 056-282 and a barcode of 108101060239.

The other product is the Fresh Season Sloppy Joe, also packaged in four bags, totaling 16 pounds, with the lot code of 065-269 and the barcode of 1081010602366.

According to the recall statement, the meat products in question were produced and packaged from Feb. 25 all the way up to Sept. 22. Furthermore, the products in question may or may not have the establishment number of “EST. 45091” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products in question were shipped to various institutions and food service locations within Minnesota.

At the time of the recall statement, the FSIS has not received any report of adverse reactions to the products, however, the agency still encourages consumers to either throw out the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase. Restaurants or service locations are urged not to serve the products in question.

Anyone who might have any concerns about any possible reaction to the product should seek help from a medical care professional. The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel. The FSIS has declared this recall a class I recall with a high health risk that could cause serious health issues.

Anyone who might have any questions regarding the recall is encouraged to contact the director of communications at Taher Inc.

There had been a previous recall statement issued on July 24 regarding products being produced without the benefit of inspection. Coco’s Italian Market, based in Nashville, Tennessee, recalled approximately 16,868 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products due to having not been federally inspected prior to production.

The food products recalled were produced by the company between the dates of January 2019 through to July 2020, and the problem had been discovered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture at retail locations where the product was being sold. No adverse reactions were reported to the FSIS regarding Coco’s food products in question.

