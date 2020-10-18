https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/mr-biden-flavor-get-called-reporter-asks-biden-milkshake-ignores-bombshell-new-york-post-report-hunters-emails-video/

China Joe is stumping in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday before he goes into hibernation all week.

Joe Biden is severely limiting his public events because his campaign is drowning in scandal after the New York Post released damning Hunter Biden emails.

So far only one journalist from CBS, Bo Erickson, has asked Biden about the damning emails found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop showing an elaborate pay-to-play scheme during the Obama years and beyond — and Biden went berserk accusing Erickson of participating in a smear campaign.

A Bloomberg reporter on Sunday had the opportunity to ask Biden why he sold out the US to China, Russia, Ukraine etc through his son Hunter, but he asked about the flavor of Biden’s milkshake while he was walking out of Cookout in Durham.

Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan got milkshakes at Cookout in Durham and the media sycophants clapped like seals.

“Mr. Biden, what flavor did you get?” shouted the reporter.

This is some hard-hitting journalism.

WATCH:

Joe Biden and granddaughter, Finnegan, get milkshakes at Cookout in Durham, NC pic.twitter.com/o4B8ziU7H9 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 18, 2020

