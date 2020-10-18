https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-see-young-american-woman-explains-less-one-minute-reason-voting-trump-cant-stand/

If you can’t stand Trump here is our reply:

If you are liberal and can’t stand Trump and can’t possibly fathom why anyone would vote for him, let me fill you in. We can’t stand you. You’ve done everything in your power by trying to destroy this country by tearing down our police, our borders, our history, systematically destroying our schools and brainwashing our kids into thinking socialism is the answer to everything. Demonizing religion and faith and glorifying abortion, violence and thug culture. And calling us racists…

We are voting for Trump because of you!