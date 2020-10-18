https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/10/18/nyt-issues-a-major-correction-to-its-mega-viral-white-woman-in-central-park-story/

The New York Times has placed a MAJOR correction on this mega-viral story from last week claiming the white woman in the Central Park incident last spring had placed two calls to 911 and not just the single call that was captured on video by a Black birdwatcher:

The correction, which appears at the top of the article and not the bottom which is common, says that the white woman did not place a second call and that the call had actually been placed by a dispatcher to the woman:

The article was trending on Twitter last week:

And it was all a lie:

There are many, many blue-checks who now need to issue corrections of their own. Here’s a sample:

Of course, Twitter won’t lock any of them out of their accounts for sharing misinformation.

