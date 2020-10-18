https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/new-yorker-reporter-jeff-toobin-suspended-exposing-self-zoom-call-also-takes-leave?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by magazine executives for exposing himself last week during a Zoom call.

The call was between New Yorker staff and WNYC radio.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera,” Toobin, who is also a CNN’s chief legal analyst. “I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he also said.

A spokesperson for the Conde Nast magazine said Toobin has been suspended “while we investigate the matter.”

CNN said in a statement: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

