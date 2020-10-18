https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/10/18/nypd-retirement-surge-patrick-lynch-de-blasio-lunacy-defund-the-police/
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Drops F-Bomb in Warning to Iran
October 9, 2020
WATCH: Joe Biden actually says 56% of Americans shouldn’t vote for him, then insults them….
October 13, 2020
NY Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic Injures Woman After State Legalizes Abortions Up to Birth
June 25, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy