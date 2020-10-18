https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/18/nyt-issues-a-major-correction-to-its-mega-viral-white-woman-in-central-park-story/

The New York Times has placed a MAJOR correction on this mega-viral story from last week claiming the white woman in the Central Park incident last spring had placed two calls to 911 and not just the single call that was captured on video by a Black birdwatcher:

Breaking News: The white woman who called 911 on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park made a second call falsely claiming he tried to assault her, prosecutors said. https://t.co/FiWaf2NoLv — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 14, 2020

The correction, which appears at the top of the article and not the bottom which is common, says that the white woman did not place a second call and that the call had actually been placed by a dispatcher to the woman:

And it’s fake. pic.twitter.com/MGx84IxOq5 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 18, 2020

The article was trending on Twitter last week:

Amy Cooper is trending on Twitter and Hunter Biden is not. pic.twitter.com/ZpgXxYkrdC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 14, 2020

And it was all a lie:

Twitter trended a false story about the racist dog lady in Central Park. https://t.co/dq1jCKXALB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2020

There are many, many blue-checks who now need to issue corrections of their own. Here’s a sample:

Amy Cooper, the white woman who called the police on a Black bird-watcher in Central Park, made a second, previously unreported call to 911 in which she falsely claimed that the man “tried to assault her,” a prosecutor said on Wednesday. https://t.co/049JR3uWXY — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 14, 2020

She made two 911 calls. In the second one, she falsely accused Christian Cooper of assaulting her. This follows a centuries-long pattern of white women making false accusations against us, going back to the Scottsboro Boys and Emmett Till. https://t.co/bRPAtYeTEW — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 14, 2020

Remember Amy Cooper, the white woman with a dog who made a 911 call in Central Park falsely accusing a Black bird-watcher of threatening her? Now it turns out she made a second 911 call falsely accusing him of trying to assault her. https://t.co/hNC0p7aUcF — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) October 14, 2020

Of course, Twitter won’t lock any of them out of their accounts for sharing misinformation.

