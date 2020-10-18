https://www.redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/10/17/one-trick-pony-adam-schiff-blames-hunter-biden-email-story-on...-wait-for-it...-russia/

He’s back. And he’s singing the same old song.

He changes the lyrics up a bit, every once in a while, but the song remains the same: it’s “Russia’s fault.” It doesn’t matter what “it” is, as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-TDS) sees it — just as long as it suits his purpose.

And what suits the purpose of the House Intelligence Committee chairman this time is blaming the growing scandal of email revelations on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden on a smear campaign coming “from the Kremlin.”

Among the revelations in the trove of emails, as reported by Fox News, is information that Hunter Biden purportedly introduced “the big guy” — his dad Joe Biden — to a top executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in 2015. Another email reportedly outlines a payout plan for Hunter Biden as part of a deal with a Chinese energy company.

Fox News said it has not independently verified reporting by the New York Post, who first broke the story, but also said the network had spoken to one of the people who was copied on the email about the Chinese energy firm, who confirmed its authenticity.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson elaborated on the verified source on his program on Friday night: “We received non-public information proving conclusively, the laptop was Hunter Biden’s.”

Nonetheless, Schiff is on the same mission he’s been on for four years: “Russia!” During a Friday appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Schiff told host Wolf Blitzer he knows “this whole smear” comes “from the Kremlin.”

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son.”

Despite the “fact” that “we know” the “whole smear” comes from “the Kremlin,” Schiff also complained to Blitzer how concerned he is that he “hasn’t gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation.

Rep. Adam Schiff says he’s concerned that he hasn’t “gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation. “At times, some of the leadership, like Director Ratcliffe, not been very forthcoming in terms of the intelligence on the Russian threat.” pic.twitter.com/JhcVYlCgcf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

And of course, any sinister activity by Russia must include “collusion” with Trump, in the mind of the Democrat. Here ya go:

“The origins of this whole smear are from the Kremlin and the president is only too happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify it. I think we know who the driving force behind this smear has been all along, it’s been the president and the Kremlin.”

Schiff called Trump “the gift that doesn’t stop giving” for Moscow.

While I’ve never worked in the intelligence community and I’m certainly not the chairman of the powerful House Intelligence Committee, I do have a couple of questions.

If Schiff says “we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” how does he know that, if he “hasn’t gotten much [supporting evidence] from the intelligence community”?

And if, by some other means, Schiff has evidence to even suggest the “whole smear” campaign originated in the Kremlin, why would he not provide what proof he has — with the presidential election a mere 17 days away and the scandal beginning to affect Biden’s poll numbers?

Adam Schiff claims #HunterBiden email stories come ‘from the Kremlin’https://t.co/Xhte1qs40B — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) October 17, 2020

Actor Adam Baldwin called it, straight-up: “Schiff is a liar.”

Baldwin retweeted comments from Byron York, chief political reporter for the Washington Examiner and Fox News contributor, in which York said Schiff’s story would be more persuasive if it contained evidence.

“On CNN, Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff says New York Post Hunter Biden story ‘comes from the Kremlin.’ Anchor seems to agree. Would be more persuasive if they provided evidence that 1) story is false, and 2) it ‘comes from the Kremlin.’”

Shiff is a liar.https://t.co/h6wgm9JgWa — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 17, 2020

This was Schiff’s M.O. throughout the Russian collusion hoax.

He trotted out in front of every TV camera he could find, day after day, week after week, month after month, always claiming he personally had conclusive proof that Trump colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election. Always another “smoking gun” right around the corner in Schiff’s conspiratorial mind.

Except the proof never came, and the rest is history.

That history now includes the irony of ironies that it was none other than Hillary Clinton who was behind the Russian collusion hoax in 2016. As the New York Post reported in late September, then-CIA Director John Brennan, who is now a rabid Trump-loather, told then-President Barack Obama that Hillary herself conjured up the scandal.

Yet Adam Schiff trudges on, bless his little Trump-loathing heart.

