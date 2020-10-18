https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/handful-supporters-show-china-joes-north-carolina-drive-rally-video/

Joe Biden is severely limiting his public events because his campaign is drowning in scandal after the New York Post released damning Hunter Biden emails.

China Joe is stumping in North Carolina on Sunday before he goes into hibernation all week.

The Biden campaign pool reporter today is a far left hack and writer for The Atlantic, Isaac Dovere, AKA an honorary Biden campaign staffer posing as a reporter.

This way Biden won’t be asked about his China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania pay-to-play scheme he was involved in with his crackhead son Hunter.

Only a handful of supporters showed up to China Joe’s Durham, North Carolina drive-in rally.

Biden drew a whopping 10 people to watch him speak in North Carolina pic.twitter.com/xA2WaAe0FG — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 18, 2020

This is pathetic.

this is so sad. there are literally like 4 cars here… pic.twitter.com/2DunCNMwWy — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 18, 2020

Biden was drown out by honking and hecklers as he rage yelled and lied through his teeth.

Joe Biden repeated the same old tired speech on Sunday.

WATCH:

Joe Biden at his drive-in rally in Durham North Carolina. It’s such a weird format it sounds like he’s being heckled with all the honking. I half expected to see a few rotten tomatoes flying his way. pic.twitter.com/ki0YND9YIR — Turncoat Don (@TurncoatD) October 18, 2020

