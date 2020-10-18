https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/outrageous-joe-biden-puts-hand-walks-away-refuses-answer-question-fbi-seizing-son-hunters-laptop-video/

Joe Biden and his granddaughter Finnegan got milkshakes at Cookout in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday after Biden’s low energy drive-in rally.

One so-called reporter asked Biden about the flavor of his milkshake while he was walking out of Cookout in Durham.

Biden had no problem answering that sycophantic reporter and told him he got “one vanilla and one chocolate.”

Another reporter asked Biden about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop and Biden put up his hand up, walked away and refused to answer her!

The FBI in December of 2019 seized Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop from a computer repair shop owner in Delaware.

The New York Post released damning emails found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop showing an elaborate pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden during the Obama years and beyond.

It appears Joe Biden AKA “the big guy” was getting 10%-50% of Hunter’s cut on all of his shady foreign business deals.

Joe Biden was taking money from the communist Chinese and he refuses to answer any questions. He should be disqualified!

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden refuses to answer a question about the FBI seizing his son Hunter’s laptop last year. The laptop contained emails about the Biden family receiving money from China and other foreign sources. https://t.co/EoGvdS7eUt pic.twitter.com/VCtocB3Br8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2020

