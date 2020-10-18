https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pennsylvania-union-endorsed-trump-blasts-biden-claiming-have-its-support?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

One of Pennsylvania’s most powerful unions is correcting the record after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed last week to have won its endorsement.

The Boilermakers Local 154 chapter, representing the Pittsburgh area, says that its members were surprised to hear Biden last week on TV claim their support for his campaign.

Boilermaker trustee Shawn Steffee told the Washington Free Beacon that there was “a moment of disbelief when our members started blowing our phone up because they said we flip-flopped on our endorsement.”

“Nobody from his staff – nobody – has ever spoken with us, so I don’t know where he’s coming up with that,” Steffee continued.

Biden made the announcement in an ABC town hall. He told host George Stephanopoulos that the “Boilermaker Union overwhelmingly endorsed me.”

The union’s national headquarters has not endorsed either candidate, and the Pennsylvania branch endorsed President Trump in September.

