Dozens of protesters in New York City filled a casket outside a Brooklyn nursing home with 6,500 copies of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new book cover to commemorate the 6,500 who have died in nursing homes from COVID-19 over the last nine months.

His book, “American Crisis,” released Oct. 13, was described in its press release as a “remarkable portrait of leadership during crisis and a gritty story of gut-wrenching choices that point the way to a safer future for us all.”

Cuomo has come under fire for his administration’s mandate in March preventing nursing homes from turning away COVID-19 patients.

Cuomo’s March 25 order was deleted from the state of New York’s website. He released new guidance on May 10 mandating that hospitals could not send positive COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes until they tested negative for the virus.

Janice Dean, a meteorologist for TV’s “Fox & Friends’’ who was among the roughly 50 protesters outside the Cobble Hill Health Center, told the Post Cuomo should apologize.

“My mother-in-law got COVID in an elder-care facility but died in a hospital, [so] her number does not count’’ in New York’s nursing-home tally. “At the very beginning, I wouldn’t have blamed anyone,’’ she said of her kin’s death. “We were in the middle of a pandemic. But then I saw the governor on CNN and the various talk shows talking about his love life and talking about how he brought the curve down to nothing.”

The first thing he should have said was, “I’m sorry for your loss,’’ Dean said.

