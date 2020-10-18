https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/521626-rally-crowd-chants-lock-him-up-after-trump-calls-biden-family-a

Supporters at a campaign rally for President TrumpDonald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE on Sunday chanted “lock him up” as Trump attacked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

The chant erupted after Trump accused the former vice president of using millions of dollars to help his son escape trouble in Ukraine by ousting a top Ukrainian prosecutor — a familiar refrain for Trump on the campaign trail and one that has been repeatedly debunked.

“They’re corrupt people. But Joe Biden is from a failed and corrupt political class,” Trump continued before repeating allegations against the Bidens printed in a controversial story by the New York Post.

President Trump claims “the Biden family is a criminal enterprise.” pic.twitter.com/FvYpl5596I — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

The New York Post published several stories about emails allegedly discovered on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop discussing Joe Biden’s and Hunter Biden’s activities in Ukraine. Social media platforms have blocked the spread of the story, and other media outlets have published stories raising concerns that the sourcing in the report is suspect.

Federal authorities are investigating whether the emails were connected to a foreign intelligence operation attempting to sway the election.

The alleged emails included one that hinted at a meeting between Joe Biden and Vadym Pozharsky, an adviser for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the board. The Biden campaign has maintained the meeting did not occur.

Trump repeated the claims made in the Post story at his rally on Sunday as he attacked the Biden family.

“Joe he’s corrupt. And you know what, they found the laptop. They call it the laptop from hell,” Trump later said. “Let’s see what happens with it.”

The “lock him up” chant comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerCrowd chants ‘lock her up’ about Whitmer at Michigan Trump rally Sunday shows preview: Coronavirus cases surge in the Midwest; Trump hits campaign trail after COVID-19 How to prevent electoral violence at home MORE (D) was the subject of a similar chant on Saturday. The chant originated in 2016 about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden camp urges supporters to ‘campaign like we’re trailing’ Censoring the Biden story: How social media becomes state media NYT editorial calls Trump the ‘greatest threat to American democracy since World War II’ MORE.

