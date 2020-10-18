https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/reee-kirstie-alley-unapologetically-explains-why-shes-voting-for-trump-again-and-the-left-melts-down-in-legendary-fashion/

Kirstie Alley has got a serious case of the red pill. Heh.

And the Left is doing what it always does when any actor dares admit they’re not a screeching, crazy, socialist progressive … having a fit and trying to pretend her career was pointless. To put it in perspective they started trending Shelly Long to hurt Kirstie’s feelings.

They really are simple little things.

All Kirstie said was this:

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it🙄 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

How dare she?!!??!

And they think they’re the good guys?

Look at this unhinged hatred:

You’re right, he’s a six-time bankrupt “business man,” who defrauded his own charity and duped people to buy bogus university classes, among other crimes. Perfect choice. — Flip Florida Blue – 16 days (@Leslieoo7) October 17, 2020

I am hiring my friend because he’s NOT an electrician! I hired him 4 years ago for this reason and he wired up the house quick! And now, 4 years later after it burned down (fake news said it was an electric fire) I am going to hire him again! — soup for my family (@NateTrocheevos) October 18, 2020

They cannot accept that anyone would disagree with them.

Pathetic, right?

You mean turn around the economy that he himself sent into a nosedive by ignoring covid and lying to the American people that it wasn’t a threat so that 220k people died? Got it. I guess I don’t have as much confidence as you do in that “plan.” — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) October 18, 2020

Yes, the virus was totally Trump’s fault.

Jeebus these people.

Some people just are born to make uninformed decisions. — Fly By Night (@E5C4P3777) October 18, 2020

Like anyone voting for Biden.

Terrific. You’ve turned into just one more whack job. No one cares. — David Plymyer (@dplymyer) October 17, 2020

She responded.

I do! I’m cool .. you would like me.🙏🏼 https://t.co/CR3CsTjpWP — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life. Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

They are basically making Kirstie’s case for her.

Yup.

A fundamental problem with religion: By requiring children to believe mythological tales (virgin birth/resurrection)… …children are inhibited/disincentivized from developing critical thinking skills, or are required to abandon those skills altogether. The By-product: QANON https://t.co/HVvst4uxuR — Nick Carmody JD, MS Psych (@Nick_Carmody) October 16, 2020

Huh?

THIS is what we will have in store if the LEFT WINS… What a horrible invalidation of religion. What a soulless mockery you make of Christians. But you know what? They practice a religion that will forgive you.

Me? Not so much https://t.co/rVNDERnSLc — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Makes you glad you aren’t a Democrat anymore, eh? Me, too. — GoFakeYourselfMeghan (@gofakeyourselfM) October 18, 2020

Never encountered such horrible people in my life.. I’ve been lucky I guess🤣 https://t.co/DJd22MgzpQ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Every day, Democrats make more Republican voters than Trump could ever come up with.

Stick to your guns. Not always easy to be under fire but always easier than going against your own integrity. & JUST REMEMBER: if it takes thousands to try & bring u down, you must be one powerful Mfer Love wins💪💪💪😘😘 — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 18, 2020

Love wins.

Yup.

***

