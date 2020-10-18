https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/10/18/robert-reich-wants-to-battle-what-he-perceives-to-be-a-totalitarian-problem-with-a-curiously-fascist-solution/

It is one thing for leftists to engage in projection. It is a normal stock in trade with those from the liberal plantation. But to take that to a level so extreme as to become oblivious to becoming self-parody requires a special talent and an infectious level of Derangement so severe as to require an infusion.

We present to you Robert Reich, who is wallowing in a fetid pool of TDS so deep he can only hope to follow the bubbles in order to find the surface.

When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 17, 2020

Look, we get it — you hate the man. Plenty do. But when you are trying to suggest that he is the roiling epitome of oppressive leadership, only to then follow that with a plan that exceeds his own alleged totalitarianism you have traveled well beyond the horizon. As usual, Democrats propose a solution that is worse than any perceived problem.

It is time to pump the breaks Robert, and actually think through your little emotional fantasy revenge scenario.

This is the scariest and most communistic tweet I have ever seen. Good help us. — Grant Lundberg (@GrantLundberg3) October 18, 2020

Just to get this straight, Robert Reich is honestly proposing that we create the Ministry of Truth. Nothing to see here folks, move along, move along. — 72 Virgin Silverback Gorillas at peak adolescense (@JohnWiseman17) October 18, 2020

Robert “Third” Reich. — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) October 18, 2020

Not too difficult to imagine where we have heard this kind of thing before.

Let us guess, you will be enforcing this as a way to stop fascism, correct?!

Kind of like battling the California wildfires with napalm. #TotalitariansGoingTotalitarian https://t.co/2PwUI5omJg — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) October 18, 2020

Yeah, & maybe you could set up semi-secret places where the people you disagree with could be taken, maybe in the middle of the night, & “re-educated” for an ill-defined time by inhumane guards until they die of starvation or torture & then throw them in mass, unmarked graves… pic.twitter.com/GQwo0dRcmZ — keith patterson (@keithpa67849612) October 18, 2020

Will there be struggle session where people can confess their sins against the left, or everyone goes to the gulags? pic.twitter.com/d2QsKtuEab — Sand-Wich: a Notable Exception (@SandWic21664377) October 18, 2020

Guy with the last name Reich wants to make sure you’re punished for thoughts he disagrees with. The simulation is running out of ideas. — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) October 18, 2020

Starting to think most people have never read 1984 — çøñńör wâłłïñ (@Connor_Wheat) October 18, 2020

It is almost as if these people have become so delusional that they no longer look at that novel as a cautionary tale but as a blueprint for their next political agenda.

This is probably the most undemocratic tweet I have seen in ages… reminiscent of the old communist party .. you’ve convinced me to be VERY wary of Dems going forward thanks! Retribution is a strange way to bring us together…sad — christopher a hansen (@CHCMU32) October 18, 2020

I thought this was an irresponsible tweet…then i read the replies. Buy ammo. — Shannon, The Wise (@stg3095) October 18, 2020

Those thinking Robert was onto something here are nearly as scary.

Okay, that right there is pretty funny, and brother do we need some levity in this thread.

No, we don’t need no GD truth commission. The Democrats know even less about the truth than the Republicans. What we need is for the Republicans to win on 11/3 by the hugest landslide of all time and completely take away all power and influence from all Democrats. — Robert Nelson (@rinjr715) October 18, 2020

Give Mr. Reich credit — he is doing his part to campaign for that particular result.

