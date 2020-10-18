https://illicitinfo.com/steven/rudy-giuliani-hints-at-what-is-coming-hp-nedens-election-chances/

I do not think any of us saw this coming … not just the email scandal, but the incredible draconian response from the tech giants, working in unison to literally interfere in the election by trying to hide potentially damning information about their favorite candidate.

After talking with some legal experts on the matter and folks who work on ‘The Hill’ I have a feeling that this is going to be a pivotal moment, not only for the Biden crime family, but for ‘Big Tech’ as well. Very few people think that Facebook and Twitter should be able to censor the way they have been. It is something out of a dystopian novel.

There are still many more documents to be released and with this much time left before the election, one can assume they are only going to get more damning. There are rumors that some of the information on the device contains evidence of some of the most heinous crimes a human being could commit, although, once again, the authenticity of the drive, nor the rumored content has been released.

[Opinion] Rudy Giuliani has just made one of the boldest claims in political history. He says that information from a hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden will deliver victory to Trump.

Many people have vogued for the authenticity of the information. However, the hard drive has not been verified. In an interview with the Daily Caller Rudy said he has the proof that the information is accurate and that he will release it. It’s worth noting that the Bien camp is yet to deny the authenticity of the emails.

Rudy is under pressure to release the complete hard drive, all in one big dump. However, Rudy says that he is releasing it piecemeal in order to catch Biden in lies as they make misstatements truing to cover up the facts as he releases more info. Rudy says he has already caught the Biden team in one lie, although he did not say what that lie was during his interview with the Daily Caller.

When pressed on the authenticity of the hardn drive, Rudy pushed back: “We can deal with the process all you want, but nobody dealt with the process when they stole Donald Trump’s tax returns and published it without verifying anything, and they don’t even have an unnamed source for it. What’s the difference between that and this? This has three people on the record, now four. It’s a hard drive and text messages. If you read them, it’s almost impossible it’s not Hunter Biden’s.” I just want to say that the hard drive is not yet verified and the emails could possibly have been faked. Other highlights frommRudy include: Giuliani says the hard drive originally came into his possession after the Mac Shop owner created four copies to distribute to his friends because he feared for his life. He passed along the original, physical hard drive to the FBI, and finally handed over the copy in Giuliani’s possession to Robert Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, months later. He claims the shop owner attempted to give it to other Republican operatives but no one would take it. Giuliani claimed that text messages sent by Hunter Biden indicate a “kickback” program where he sent “half of his salary” back to Joe Biden, “which is a Chinese method of corruption.” He did not answer questions about whether there were bank documents or other evidence supporting that claim contained on the hard drive. Fox News recently ran the headline ‘Rudy Giuliani: Purported Hunter Biden emails will ‘shock the hell out of you” ‘There are still thousands of Hunter Biden emails to go through, Trump’s personal attorney told ‘Fox & Friends’ Emails, texts and photos found on an abandoned laptop that purportedly belonged to Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, allegedly show federal crimes among other shocking things, President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani told “Fox & Friends” on Friday. This is Hunter Biden’s emails, texts, and really the photographs will shock the hell out of you,” Giuliani said, adding that Hunter Biden’s attorney was not disputing their legitimacy.’ … “It’s authentic as hell,” he claimed. “Some of those pictures on it can only have come from him, and I’ll tell you why I know it for sure. I have about 10 pieces of confidential information nobody knows except me and Hunter Biden. Kept it that way. I investigated cases for 50 years. Every one of those hits the mark.”‘ Perhaps the part of the Daily Caller interview that really made me think the evidence was ‘Beyond Comprehension,’ was Rudy’s statement that ‘When you look a these photographs, which are disgusting and horrible … the Chinese have every single one of them.’ Factor that in with the claims about Hunter’s ‘underage obsessions,’ a potentially horrific picture forms in one’s head. Just saw for myself a behind the scenes look at the #HunterBiden hard drive: Drugs, underage obsessions, power deals… Druggie Hunter makes Anthony Weiner’s down under selfie addiction look normal.#BidenCrimeFamily has a lot of apologizing to do. So does Big Tech. @OANN — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) October 15, 2020 I encouraging you to watch the entire video. You can mostly skip the first 10 mins or so while the reporter fruitlessly tries to catch Rudy in lies about the origin of the device. Then it starts to get good. Rudy warns that what is about to come out will shake the American political establishment to its core. If this proves to be true, it will be the most influential October surprise in US history.

