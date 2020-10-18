https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/17/rudy-giuliani-reasonable-worry-biden-campaign-potentially-killing-people-hunter-biden-laptop/

New York City — Rudy Giuliani says the computer repair shop owner who provided him with a copy of Hunter Biden’s alleged hard drive made four copies and distributed two to friends “in case he was killed.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, made the comments during an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc while describing the timeline of how the copy of Biden’s alleged hard drive came into his possession.

“They gave it to the FBI, the FBI took it,” the former New York City mayor stated. “He told the FBI agent he was afraid of the consequences.” (EXCLUSIVE: 1-On-1 With Rudy Giuliani — What Haven’t We Seen From The Hunter Biden Hard Drive, And Why Won’t He Release It In Full?)

Giuliani further explained that the shop owner made copies of the drive, and though he gave the original to the FBI, “he held on to four copies of it.”

“He gave two to friends of his in case he was killed,” Giuliani continued. “Don’t laugh. The presidency is at stake and we have some very dangerous people involved. I’ve been in law enforcement long enough to know you don’t laugh at that. The reality is, he kept four copies and gave two to friends in case he was killed.”

Though he claimed the information he said he will release in the coming weeks will effectively end Biden’s election chances within 10 days of election day, he would not commit to ever releasing the hard drive in its entirety to be inspected by the media.

Giuliani says the hard drive originally came into his possession after the Mac Shop owner created four copies to distribute to his friends because he feared for his life. He passed along the original, physical hard drive to the FBI, and finally handed over the copy in Giuliani’s possession to Robert Costello, Giuliani’s attorney, months later. He claims the shop owner attempted to give it to other Republican operatives but no one would take it.

Giuliani claims the hard drive corroborates a tip he received from a confidential informant about a secret meeting between Hunter Biden and former Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken at the State Department that violates the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). In total, he claims the hard drive includes “six or seven” FARA violations.

Giuliani claimed that text messages sent by Hunter Biden indicate a “kickback” program where he sent “half of his salary” back to Joe Biden, “which is a Chinese method of corruption.” He did not answer questions about whether there were bank documents or other evidence supporting that claim contained on the hard drive.

