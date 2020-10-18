https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/10/18/san-francisco-conservative-rally-attacked-antifa-mob/

When you think of San Francisco, a conservative rally in support of the President and law enforcement probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But a group called Team Save America somehow managed to pull one off yesterday. Or at least they did so briefly. The group was displaying Thin Blue Line flags, along with American flags as they protested Twitter’s suppression of free speech and the blackout of news unfavorable to Joe Biden. The reason the rally didn’t last long was that hundreds of Antifa thugs showed up almost immediately and began attacking both the protesters and the police who were attempting to keep the two groups apart. At least one protester was taken to the hospital and multiple officers were injured. (Associated Press)

A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco on Saturday after several hundred counterprotesters surged the area, outnumbering and attacking those gathered, including knocking one in the mouth. A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed an activist with Team Save America taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza. Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech.

Philip Anderson, the event organizer, was taken away by ambulance after being beaten to the point where he lost one of his front teeth and another was dangling loose. The moment Anderson took the stage, the mob began throwing plastic water bottles and glass bottles at both the speaker and the cops. The Antifa thugs acted without hesitation and demonstrated no fear of law enforcement. And here’s the really incredible part. As of this morning, not a single arrest has been made. No wonder they think they can get away with it.

The following images from the Associated Press (obtained via our subscription to their media image library) show more of the action. (Click for full-size image)

One Antifa member (incorrectly described in the article as a “counterprotester:) throws an egg at the police. It’s one of the less destructive things they did.

The mob crashed through the barricades to directly attack the cops.

How is the city government continuing to allow this to happen? This was not any sort of “counterprotest.” There was no liberal protest scheduled for yesterday in San Francisco. Team Save America announced their plans, obtained the required permit and showed up to peacefully demonstrate in support of their cause. Antifa rounded up hundreds of armed thugs wearing masks to hide their identities and simply launched an attack without provocation.

In a more sane world, those cops would have started beating the Antifa mob bloody, if not shooting a few of them to get the message across. But by allowing all of this to transpire without making so much as one arrest for assault, attacking police officers or obstructing law enforcement is an embarrassment. And you can rest assured, those orders came down from the top, rather than this being a case of the cops simply being ineffective. As long as that pattern continues, Antifa will feel free to attack where and when they wish. This needs to be put to an end, even if some of the mob members have to pay for their audacity with their own trip to the hospital or worse.

