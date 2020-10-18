https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/521616-schumer-labels-mcconnells-scheduled-coronavirus-stimulus-vote-as-a-stunt

Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerOcasio-Cortez, progressives call on Senate not to confirm lobbyists or executives to future administration posts The 2016 and 2020 Senate votes are about the same thing: constitutionalist judges Pelosi and Trump go a full year without speaking MORE (D-N.Y.) labeled Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package Washington flooded with Women’s March protesters ahead of Barrett confirmation vote McConnell details 0 billion COVID-19 bill set for Wednesday vote MORE’s (R-Ky.) scheduled coronavirus stimulus vote for this week as “a stunt.”

Schumer in a Sunday call with reporters commented on McConnell’s scheduling of two stimulus votes this week, including a stand-alone Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) bill Tuesday and a $500 billion package that Democrats rejected last month.

The New York senator said he couldn’t comment specifically on the stand-alone PPP bill scheduled to be voted upon on Tuesday because “we just don’t know what he plans to do” with it.

But Schumer called the $500 billion stimulus bill “inadequate, just up and down the line” and “a sham.”

“It’s a stunt by Sen. McConnell,” he said, noting the Kentucky Republican has blocked other stimulus plans, including the House’s HEROES Act passed in May.

Schumer said the current $500 billion package under consideration is “not gonna bring any relief to the American people.”

He said McConnell was “tied in a knot” because of the “divisions in his own caucus.” Some Republicans are pushing for less spending, while others, including President Trump Donald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE, are calling for a stimulus deal before the election.

The minority leader said McConnell and Senate Republicans were the “No. 1 reason there’s no agreement,” as they “won’t even go along with what Trump is willing” to do.

Trump proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package earlier this month and has suggested to White House officials that he is willing to go beyond that, despite Republican senators’ pushback on the cost.

But McConnell has said he will not bring a $1.8 trillion deal to the Senate floor.

“That’s where the administration is willing to go,” he said. “My members think half a trillion dollars, highly targeted, is the best way to go.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package McConnell details 0 billion COVID-19 bill set for Wednesday vote Graham: Congress should go ‘big and smart’ on COVID-19 package MORE (D-Calif.) gave the White House a 48-hour deadline to come up with a coronavirus relief package after she, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package McConnell details 0 billion COVID-19 bill set for Wednesday vote Pelosi defends not speaking to Trump for an entire year MORE and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsPfizer could apply for US emergency use approval for coronavirus vaccine by late November Ted Cruz won’t wear mask to speak to reporters at Capitol McConnell shoots down .8 trillion coronavirus deal, breaking with Trump MORE have spent months since this summer working out a deal that has largely stalled.

