Former “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander jokingly compared President TrumpDonald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE‘s dancing to the iconic moves seen on the show by Elaine Benes, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD ‘s famous I can’t dance for shit moves,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves.”

The comment came in a quote tweet after former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryThis time, for Democrats, Catholics matter President’s job approval is surest sign Trump will lose reelection Fox News president warns of calling winner too soon on election night: 2000 still ‘lingers over everyone’ MORE tweeted a video of Trump dancing with the caption “And you people called ME Lurch?!?”

The President is apparently a fan of @OfficialJLD ‘s famous I can’t dance for shit moves. Julia was working hard to be that awful. I feel like these are his best moves. https://t.co/fNGCnzdahX — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 18, 2020

And you people called ME Lurch?!? pic.twitter.com/DuDT4IRSAh — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) October 18, 2020

On TikTok, supporters of the president are copying the dance and celebrating Trump’s moves.

Party like it’s Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/sHRTfyVnD1 — 16Days BeyondLounger (@BeyondLounger) October 18, 2020

Trump supporters on TikTok are starting to do the Trump dance he’s been doing at rallies FYI pic.twitter.com/1UjKlzGuFx — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) October 18, 2020

It’s unclear which event the video clip is from, but Trump has been seen dancing to “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People at his rallies in recent days.

