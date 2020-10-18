https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/shocka-sharyl-attkisson-slams-the-fbi-for-investigating-ongoing-effort-to-target-joe-bidens-campaign-not-hunters-emails/

Sorry but the FBI just STINKS.

The FBI is leading an investigation into whether unverified emails about Hunter Biden are tied to an ongoing effort targeting his father’s campaign https://t.co/X7cRkJBHcN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 18, 2020

From CNN:

US authorities are investigating whether recently published emails that purport to detail the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son in Ukraine and China are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort targeting the former vice president’s campaign, a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter said. The conservative-leaning New York Post claimed in a series of articles this week that it obtained “smoking-gun” emails about Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine. CNN has not determined the authenticity of the emails.

But they’re not investigating his emails? Really?

You know what, we’d probably be more surprised if they were investigating Hunter …

Also, conservative-leaning NY York Post?! Huh?

Sharyl Attkisson gets it:

Well, that’s just about how things have gone the past 4 years or so. https://t.co/xM73QwHmt9 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) October 18, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

“ABOUT Hunter Biden?” Don’t they mean “to and from” Hunter Biden? Oh, never mind. They’re worried about how they affect the campaign, not whether there was any possibility of corruption. I guess too many of the wrong people “pounced” on the news. — P. Dawg Knight 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇪 (@PDawgKnight) October 18, 2020

They seem more concerned about Joe’s campaign than they do the security of this country.

I have lost all confidence it our Fed law enforcement agencies. — ChipAtkinson (@ChipAtkinson1) October 18, 2020

Join the club.

I’m guessing it’s very hard for all security professionals to keep their own personal politics out of their jobs, but I often wonder how could they achieve that when everything before them seems tainted by one side or another to include foreign adversaries, to muddy the waters. — mininicey (@mininicey) October 18, 2020

There does seem to be a serious lack of objectivity when it comes to some of these federal agencies.

Aaaand we’ll never get an answer from them. Luckily good reporters (like you) will get the confirmation. @adamhousley too! — Elizabeth Esposito (@ElizabethEspos8) October 18, 2020

Is this from The Babylon Bee? — Johnny C (@Johnnycima) October 18, 2020

It might as well be.

FBI is investigating why the computer repair guy didn’t use BleachBit on the hard drive, before smashing it with a hammer, and THEN call the FBI to have it picked up. — Gorn Of Plenty | Blue lives matter (@GornofPlenty) October 18, 2020

Cleaning the server? With like a rag?

Heh.

