Sorry but the FBI just STINKS.

From CNN:

US authorities are investigating whether recently published emails that purport to detail the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son in Ukraine and China are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort targeting the former vice president’s campaign, a US official and a congressional source briefed on the matter said.

The conservative-leaning New York Post claimed in a series of articles this week that it obtained “smoking-gun” emails about Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine. CNN has not determined the authenticity of the emails.

But they’re not investigating his emails? Really?

You know what, we’d probably be more surprised if they were investigating Hunter …

Also, conservative-leaning NY York Post?! Huh?

Sharyl Attkisson gets it:

Ain’t THAT the truth?

They seem more concerned about Joe’s campaign than they do the security of this country.

Join the club.

There does seem to be a serious lack of objectivity when it comes to some of these federal agencies.

It might as well be.

Cleaning the server? With like a rag?

Heh.

***

