“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the dueling town halls President TrumpDonald John TrumpLatest Mnuchin-Pelosi call produces ‘encouraging news on testing’ for stimulus package China warns it will detain American nationals following DOJ prosecution of Chinese scholars: report Musician John Fogerty issues cease and desist over Trump use of ‘Fortunate Son’ MORE and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenConservatives seize on New York Post story to push Section 230 reform Trump wishes Harris ‘the best’ after aide tests positive for COVID-19 Pennsylvania rejects 372K mail-in ballot applications following primary confusion: report MORE participated in last week instead of what supposed to be their second debate.

The show’s cold open began with the following message: “On Thursday, Vice President Biden held a town hall, as scheduled, on ABC. At the same time, NBC laid a thirst trap for President Trump.”

“One town hall was a thoughtful cogent discussion of the issues facing our country,” it continued. “The other featured President Trump. We now present a rebroadcast of those town halls the way most Americans watched them. Flipping back and forth, trying to decide between a Hallmark move and an alien autopsy.”

The show first aired a parody of ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosCensoring the Biden story: How social media becomes state media Biden’s town hall viewership surpasses Trump’s The choice: It’s competence vs. chaos MORE’s town hall with Biden.

“Good evening, I’m George Stephanopoulos and the vibe we’re going for tonight is ‘poorly attended college lecture.’ The folks asking questions are half pro-Biden and half anti-Trump, and somehow we’ve put all of them in the last row of the balcony,” Mikey Day said as Stephanopoulos.

Jim Carrey walked on the town hall stage making finger-guns and donning sunglasses as he reprised his role as Biden.

“I’ve given every audience member a glass of warm milk and a blanket. Now, who’s ready to have some fun with some facts and figures?” Carrey’s Biden asked.

“Alright, first question is from Nicholas Fenton and he’s a Democrat,” Day’s Stephanopoulos said.

Carrey’s Biden was then pressed by an audience member about how his response to the COVID-19 pandemic would differ from that of the president.

“Here’s the deal, unlike the president, I actually have a plan,” he responds, to which the audience member asks him, “What is it?”

“A plan? It’s a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something,” Carrey goes on, before continuing to say, “Let me start with a story mixed with a complicated math problem.”

Not long after, the late-night program cut to the president’s town hall with NBC News’s Savannah Guthrie.

“Good evening, America. I’m surprise bad-ass Savannah Guthrie, and if you were angry with NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” Kate McKinnon said, portraying Guthrie.

After Alec Baldwin enters the stage, reprising his role as Trump, Guthrie asks, “We have lots of voters waiting to ask questions but I’d like to start by tearing you a new one. Now why won’t you condemn white supremacy?”

“I do condemn it. I’ve always, more or less, condemned it,” he says, to which McKinnon’s Guthrie sarcastically responds, “OK.”

“What about QAnon?” she asks, referring to the baseless conspiracy theory.

“You mean the group that thinks Democrats are a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles and that I’m there Messiah? No, I don’t know anything about them at all,” he replies.

Shortly after, the program switches back to ABC’s parody town hall, and flips between the two several more times.

At the end, McKinnon’s Guthrie and Baldwin’s Trump end up in a “WrestleMania” throwdown on the town hall stage, while Carrey’s Biden dons a Mr. Rogers getup, singing his iconic “Won’t you be my neighbor” song to audience members.

