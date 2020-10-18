https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/spicer-does-not-anticipate-election-results-nov-4-expects-wait-few-days?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during an interview on Monday’s episode of “The Water Cooler” described the presidential election contest as “extremely close,” though he predicted a reelection victory for his former boss President Donald Trump.

“All of the momentum and all of the battleground state polls show a tightening of the race in President Trump’s favor,” Spicer said. “The question is, is it close enough and good enough in enough states? I think right now he is on that razor’s edge that will, you know, that will fall his way.”

With the Nov. 3 Election Day rapidly approaching, the campaign is coming down to the home stretch.

Spicer said that he does not expect election results by the morning of November 4, but that it could take “a few days, if not longer.”

He said that he expects there will be lawsuits.

