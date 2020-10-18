https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/18/stop-attacking-gay-people-richard-grenell-brilliantly-beats-neera-tanden-at-her-own-identity-politics-game-in-heated-back-and-forth/

You can tell from reading Neera Tanden’s tweets she is a Hillary-ite. Gross, hateful, snide, and smug … she fits right in with Hillary’s brand of awful.

Like this hit on Marc Caputo over the Hunter Biden story, and claiming media has buckled? Huh?

Notice she’s bringing up RUSSIA.

Man you are really lost. This stance means you are perfectly happy being a tool of a Russian campaign to hurt one candidate and help another. You’ve learned zero since 2016. Media in other democracies have handled Russian interference much better. No wonder ours is buckling. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Every time we see one of these nobs screech about Russia we are reminded of how badly they mocked Romney when he said Russia was our greatest threat.

They’re just so fake and disingenuous.

Richard Grenell chimed in:

The Center for American Progress says the Russians are behind the story that Hunter Biden took millions of dollars from China. The DC media are not journalists – they are advocates. https://t.co/kOT6jvDiFe — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

We think they’re more like activists than advocates but yeah.

It’s really interesting that whenever something comes out, they say it’s the Russians, while in this case it’s Hunter’s laptop and no one is disputing the validity of the content published. The main story here is the content, all other stuff is the diversion from Hunter’s doings. https://t.co/zEcQe0HQNu — Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer (@ksenijapavlovic) October 17, 2020

Oh yeah. Everything is RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

Except COVID.

That’s ‘orange man bad.’

*all the eye rolls*

Richard called Neera out again:

. @neeratanden is reckless and using her Soros money to push Russian propaganda. She already helped tank Hillary and now she’s helping implode Joe. Thanks, Neera! https://t.co/IHCFsSUWsy — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

OUCH!

And yeah, thanks Neera!

She snapped back:

All of this is lies, some of it anti-Semitic. But I find it fascinating that the Trumpers are ignoring the fact that it’s Trump’s FBI investigating the Russian connection to Rudy and the NYPost story. A very inconvenient fact. https://t.co/yq40FEiAZn — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Wait, did she just call Richard an anti-Semite?

Huh?

He replied perfectly …

Stop attacking gay people you don’t agree with. It’s homophobic. (Did I do that right, Neera). https://t.co/qTAghZmHMs — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Then he ended it.

For you of all people to suggest I’m anti-Semitic is sick. Let’s compare our records. Anytime. Any day. https://t.co/qTAghZmHMs — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 17, 2020

Have we mentioned Richard is our spirit animal? Because yeah.

***

