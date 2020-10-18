https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-split-ruling-means-pennsylvania-can-accept-ballots-received-3?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued an evenly split 4-4 decision in a case regarding whether Pennsylvania can count ballots received as many as three days after the upcoming election.

As a consequence of the tie, the high court did not issue a stay regarding the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling permitting ballots to be counted until Nov. 6.

The high court’s decision marks a loss for Republican opponents.

The Associated Press reported that the state Supreme Court in a ruling last month said that ballots should be postmarked by the time polls close and obtained by the county election boards at 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

The outlet said that the court also noted that ballots could be counted if they did not include a clear postmark, except if evidence showed that the ballot had been mailed after polls closed.



