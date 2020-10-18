https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-courts-accepts-trump-administrations-request-hear-two-immigration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear two cases related to the Trump administration’s efforts to limit illegal and some legal migration from Mexico into the United States.

The Justice Department asked the high court to hear appeals in each case after suffering defeats in lower courts.

One case centers on whether the administration’s use of U.S. military funds to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border violates federal law.

The other case is related to the administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy for those seeking asylum in the United States.

Decisions in the cases are expected by the end of June, according to CNBC.

The “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy, was introduced in January 2019 in response to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families at the border.

Lower courts found that the policy is probably illegal. But earlier this year the Supreme Court stepped in to allow the policy to remain in effect while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts, according to the Associated Press.

