https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fbi-one-month-fbi-took-possession-hunter-laptop-ny-times-reported-burisma-hacked-russians-embarrass-bidens/

The FBI is at it again!

The New York Post on Wednesday dropped an October surprise on Joe Biden when they began releasing damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

The New York Post reported that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his VP daddy Joe.

According to The Post, the computer repair shop owner contacted the FBI and gave them Hunter Biden’s laptop in December of 2019.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Email Sent to Computer Shop Owner John Paul Mac Isaac from Hunter Biden’s Attorney Is Released!

Shortly after the FBI took possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the New York Times (presumably a leak from the IC) ran a story claiming the Russians hacked Burisma searching for “potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.”

The New York Times offered zero forensic proof Burisma was hacked — they cited a Democrat security firm in Silicon Valley.

The New York Times in January reported that Russian hackers from the military unit known as the GRU “successfully” targeted Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas company that Hunter Biden was paid millions of dollars for as a board member.

“The attacks were successful,” according to a Silicon Valley security firm told The Times.

The Times claimed that the hackers were searching for potentially embarrassing material against Joe and Hunter Biden.

“The hacking attempts against Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board Hunter Biden served, began in early November, as talk of the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment was dominating the news in the United States. It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens.” “The Russian attacks on Burisma appear to be running parallel to an effort by Russian spies in Ukraine to dig up information in the analog world that could embarrass the Bidens,”

Brief timeline of events:

April 2019: A drunk Hunter Biden stumbles into a Delaware computer repair shop and drops off his MacBook Pro damaged by water

June 2019: Computer repair shop owner takes legal ownership of Hunter Biden’s MacBook Pro after several failed attempts to reach Hunter and contacts Senator Mike Lee’s office

October 2019: Hunter Biden resigns from Burisma Holdings

December 2019: FBI takes possession of Hunter Biden’s MacBook Pro (as Democrats launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump)

January 2020: New York Times publishes absurd “Burisma hacked by Russians” story (presumably a leak from the IC) in order to run cover for the Bidens knowing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop would be leaked.

Rudy Giuliani said the computer repair shop owner made copies of Hunter Biden’s hard drive and gave them to a couple of his friends just in case he was killed.

In an effort to continue the ridiculous “Russian disinformation ” narrative, the New York Times just reported that three weeks ago, people familiar with knowledge of the GRU hack of Burisma, after picking up intel “chatter” that stolen Burisma emails would be leaked in a forthcoming “October surprise.”

What a joke!

NEW: Three weeks ago, intelligence analysts started contacting several people with knowledge of the GRU hack of Burisma, after picking up intelligence “chatter” that stolen Burisma emails would be leaked in a forthcoming “October surprise.” https://t.co/VuOI8ZdYXh pic.twitter.com/glwzw08owf — Nicole Perlroth (@nicoleperlroth) October 15, 2020

Both House and Senate Republicans have sent letters to FBI Director Wray demanding answers on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

1 month after FBI took possession of Hunter laptop, Burisma was reportedly “hacked by Russia,” & a dem security firm tied to the intelligence community went on to claim that they got Hunter’s emails. I regret to inform you that the FBI is at it again.https://t.co/gc4SIECCPT — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

