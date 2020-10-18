https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/18/the-hill-gets-mocked-for-its-ludicrous-headline-on-president-trump-at-church/

Does The Hill think they have some sort of bombshell here after this video caught the president getting ready to put money in the offering plate at church this morning in Nevada?

What a clown show:

Has the headline writer ever set foot in a church before?

And, eventually, this will be the headline:

LOL.

***

