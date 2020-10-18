https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/18/the-hill-gets-mocked-for-its-ludicrous-headline-on-president-trump-at-church/

Does The Hill think they have some sort of bombshell here after this video caught the president getting ready to put money in the offering plate at church this morning in Nevada?

WATCH: President Trump gives money during services at the International Church of Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ZJIKpHm2Sr — The Hill (@thehill) October 18, 2020

What a clown show:

Whoever wrote this tweet has clearly NEVER been to church. https://t.co/2XZeuDORG3 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 18, 2020

Has the headline writer ever set foot in a church before?

Every time they see what goes on in a typical church service they act like they’ve just discovered a new tribe never before known in history. https://t.co/NBGc1WGEYM — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 18, 2020

The most awkward way to describe an act of charity that I’ve ever seen https://t.co/LpLt5CKwq4 — Alex Plitsas 🇺🇸 (@alexplitsas) October 18, 2020

Heathen bewildered by worldwide religious offering practice… https://t.co/UNfB6sBeiN — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 18, 2020

And, eventually, this will be the headline:

“Trump tried a quid pro quo on God, a tactic learned from Russian oligarchs and strong men throughout history.” – Future New York Times https://t.co/vejNlZGqm8 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 18, 2020

LOL.

***

