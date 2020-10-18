https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/computer-president-trump-goes-off-criminal-biden-family-hunter-biden-human-vacuum-hunters-emails-published-video/

President traveled west on Sunday for a private fundraiser in Southern California then he headed over to Carson City, Nevada for a MAGA rally.

Trump is holding a massive rally at the Carson City Airport in Nevada.

It was a MASSIVE turnout!

During his speech President Trump went off on “Criminal Joe Biden.”

President Trump: Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician. He always has been. And as far as I’m concerned the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. Look at what’s going on… The Bidens make crooked Hillary Clinton look like an absolute amateur… Joe, he’s corrupt. And they found the laptop. And you know what they call that, the “laptop from hell.”

