https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/third-debate-moderator-kristen-welker-huge-trump-hater-caught-hot-mic-giving-democrats-questions-video/

The first Presidential debate was a mess with FOX News Chris Wallace destroying his career by being not just obscenely biased but a complete liar. Wallace has always been a Never-Trumper but his showing at the first debate was an obvious attempt to take down President Trump and prop up corrupt career politician Joe Biden.

The second debate moderator Steve Skully was fired for lying about his Twitter page being hacked with anti-Trump text messages. Of course, this was a lie and his employer CSPAN fired his ass last week.

Then a week ago the third official anti-Trump debate moderator Kristen Welker deleted her Twitter account.

Too bad for Kristen Welker the internet lasts forever and a couple of her anti-Trump tweets were later brought to light.

Via Townhall:

Welker saying Trump is a cheat.



Welker saying Trump is a liar.



And in August 2016 Welker was caught on hot mic tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri on at least one question she planned on being asked.

In March 2016 Welker was busted on live television tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri about at least one question she planned to ask her during a post-debate interview in Michigan.https://t.co/5YD5TOADB9 pic.twitter.com/c3qTtwIG00 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 17, 2020

Mark Levin is right.

Welker should be pulled.

And whoever agreed to put President Trump in front of these moderators at the GOP needs to be publicly outed and fired.

This so-called moderator must be pulled!!https://t.co/qRoIIOOFo8 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 18, 2020

