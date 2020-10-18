https://freebeacon.com/national-security/this-week-in-leftist-violence-and-intimidation-vol-8

Violence and vandalism in Portland, Seattle, and elsewhere continued to fester this past week, but left-wing activists also attempted to disrupt political and legal processes in the name of social justice. Here are some of the most egregious instances of politically motivated violence and intimidation from this week.

5. Democratic Lawmaker’s Stepson Arrested for Assaulting Officer, Planning Series of Attacks on Police

The stepson of a former Democratic state representative in Washington was charged Friday with assaulting a police officer, attempted arson, and reckless burning. Seattle police said the 19-year-old plotted assaults and fire bombings with “a high degree of sophistication” and touted his work “with pride.” His stepmother, former representative Laura Ruderman, has advocated releasing him into her custody, saying he’s “basically a good kid, straight ‘A’ student.”

Recent Stories in National Security

4. Protesters Arrested Trying to Disrupt Barrett Hearings

In an attempt to re-create the chaos that accompanied the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation battle, protesters forced Capitol Police to arrest them after they blocked the door to a Senate office building in opposition to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Conservative activists here to support Barrett are chanting “law and order,” a common Trump refrain, as anti-Barrett protesters are led away by police, their hands bound behind their backs. #SCOTUS #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/FLPuq6WHo6 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

3. Kansas City Activists Lock Courthouse Doors to Stop Evictions

Kansas City activists claiming “all evictions are an act of violence” tried to chain shut the doors to Jackson County Courthouse Thursday. The 16th Judicial Circuit stated that it would not shut down legal proceedings based on this attempted intimidation from activists, saying “every citizen has a right to access the Courts.”

BREAKING: KC Tenants has blockaded the court entrance. 6 people have chained the doors. The people have closed court for today. Every eviction is an act of violence. #endevictions pic.twitter.com/lkyn0vXosL — KC Tenants (@KCTenants) October 15, 2020

2. Rioters Trash Oregon Historical Museum, Attempt to Set It on Fire

Portland protesters smashed windows and doors and attempted to start a fire at the museum of the Oregon Historical Society, which states on its website it is “committed to the equitable treatment of all people and the elimination of discrimination in all forms.” A commemorative quilt sewn by African-American women to honor pivotal moments in black history was also damaged, and Mayor Ted Wheeler (D.) called the acts “obscene.”

1. Protesters in Portland Topple Statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt

A protest in Portland called the “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage” defaced and toppled statues of Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. Protesters screamed, “F— all you colonizers” as they tore Roosevelt’s statue down, and the base of the Lincoln statue had graffiti reading “stolen land.”

“F— all you colonizers!…Everyone of you that’s against Black Lives Matter can f— the f— off.” Antifa rioters in the process of toppling the Portland statue of Roosevelt. They were soon successful in pulling it down. Video by rioter Tracy Lynn Molina. pic.twitter.com/D5XgfX3slR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020

BREAKING: Abraham Lincoln statue knocked over by rioters in #Portland, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/3KejUJ5W1g — SV News🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 12, 2020

