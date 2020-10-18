https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-cheering-supporters-line-streets-catch-glimpse-president-trumps-motorcade-newport-beach-california-video/

President Trump on Sunday traveled to Newport Beach, California to attend a private fundraiser with Richard Grenell at tech mogul Palmer Luckey’s private estate.

Newport Beach is traditionally a conservative seaside city in Orange County.

Recall, Democrats flipped Orange County blue in 2018 after they harvested 250,000 ballots and unseated Republican lawmakers weeks after the election.

Thousands of cheering supporters lined the streets in Newport Beach to catch a glimpse of President Trump’s motorcade.

WATCH:

California loves @realDonaldTrump! Was so awesome that @RichardGrenell was hanging out the window of the police car leading the charge, closely followed by the Trump motorcade!#MAGA pic.twitter.com/t6Kb4UdcQp — Jeff Dornik (@JeffTheGK) October 18, 2020

“USA! USA! USA!” Trump supporters of all races and backgrounds welcomed President Trump to Newport Beach!

Look at the size of that crowd!

WATCH:

Let me tell you, the enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump is a level I’ve never experienced before. People of all races and backgrounds were there and one of the most patriotic experiences… All to welcome our president to OC. @RichardGrenell #FourMoreYears #MAGA #KAG #TRUMP pic.twitter.com/69cErVn0Aa — Jeff Dornik (@JeffTheGK) October 18, 2020

