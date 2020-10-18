https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-latinos-gather-miami-anti-socialism-caravan-concert-support-president-trump-video/

Latinos in South Florida love President Trump.

Thousands of Latinos gathered in Miami on Sunday for a anti-Socialism caravan and concert in support of President Trump.

“We lost our homeland, we don’t want to lose America to socialism!”

WATCH:

Latinos attended a concert and chanted, “Four more years! Four more years!”

WATCH:

🚨📺WATCH THIS📺🚨 THOUSANDS of Hispanics gathered in Miami today for an anti-socialism caravan and concert in support of President @realDonaldTrump. Latino enthusiasm for President Trump is very real—and it is growing! pic.twitter.com/1wExbTlgsX — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 18, 2020

Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans fled Socialism and Communism for a better life in the US and they are voting for President Trump!

Last weekend Latinos in South Florida held a massive anti-communist caravan in Miami.

Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in last weekend’s anti-Communist caravan!

