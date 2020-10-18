https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-latinos-gather-miami-anti-socialism-caravan-concert-support-president-trump-video/
Latinos in South Florida love President Trump.
Thousands of Latinos gathered in Miami on Sunday for a anti-Socialism caravan and concert in support of President Trump.
“We lost our homeland, we don’t want to lose America to socialism!”
WATCH:
🚨 HUGE 🚨
Cubans 🇨🇺 & Venezuelan 🇻🇪 exiles organize another MASSIVE caravan in #Miami today in support of president @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸
we lost our homeland, we don’t want to lose America to socialism! #MAGA #KAG @EquipoTrump @mercedesschlapp @DonaldJTrumpJr @RichardGrenell pic.twitter.com/4Q5TA0yEsY
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 18, 2020
Latinos attended a concert and chanted, “Four more years! Four more years!”
WATCH:
🚨📺WATCH THIS📺🚨
THOUSANDS of Hispanics gathered in Miami today for an anti-socialism caravan and concert in support of President @realDonaldTrump.
Latino enthusiasm for President Trump is very real—and it is growing! pic.twitter.com/1wExbTlgsX
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) October 18, 2020
Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans fled Socialism and Communism for a better life in the US and they are voting for President Trump!
y siguen llegando @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QGSCuJkaS6
— Pedro Moreno (@Tv_pedromoreno) October 18, 2020
Last weekend Latinos in South Florida held a massive anti-communist caravan in Miami.
Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in last weekend’s anti-Communist caravan!