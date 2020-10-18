https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/top-trump-official-held-secret-talks-syria-us-hostages-lebanese-minister-brings-news-us-journalist-hostage-austin-tice/

American journalist Austin Tice disappeared in Syria on August 13, 2012.

The former Marine reported for The Washington Post, McClatchy Newspapers, the AP, CBS and others.

** The Gateway Pundit reported on Austin’s disappearance in 2012.

TRENDING: Oh Boy: Hunter Biden’s Computer Camera Roll Turned Over to Bannon and Giuliani Contains 25,000 Images With Sexually Explicit Selfies and Porn

In 2018 US officials reported Austin Tice was still alive in Syria.

Then in August of 2019 Austin’s parents pleaded for the return of their son.

American photojournalist Austin Tice disappeared while reporting in Syria, and was last heard from six years ago today. His family continues to fight to bring him home, and it’s up to the press to keep his story alive. https://t.co/0arDwAei6w — Freedom of the Press (@FreedomofPress) August 13, 2018

Syrian jihadists released video in October 2012 of US reporter Austin Tice blindfolded after his capture. The Islamists were chanting “Allahu Akbar” as they marched Tice from their truck out into the wilderness.

Then earlier this year Robert O’Brien, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, said Austin Tice is alive.

Austin’s mother said Trump wants to bring her son home but US officials were blocking negotiations.

On Friday Lebanon’s General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim traveled to Washington for several issues related to US hostages in Syria, with reports suggesting he may have new information on journalist Austin Tice.

On Sunday the media reported that Trump adviser Kash Patel recently traveled to Syria for talks to secure the release of US hostages in the country.

The Hill reported:

An assistant to President Trump recently met with Syrian officials in Damascus as part of efforts to secure the release of American hostages, the first known talks between the U.S. and Bashar al-Assad’s regime in years, according to The Wall Street Journal. Deputy assistant to the president Kash Patel met with officials with Assad’s government during his trip, officials familiar with Patel’s work told the Journal, though the identities of those whom Patel met with were not released. The White House and State Department did not immediately return requests for comment from the Journal or The Hill. The talks would represent the first known communication between the White House and the Syrian government since the end of U.S.-Syria relations in 2012 under the Obama administration, which came during the height of the Syrian Civil War.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

