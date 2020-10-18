https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/trump-attends-church-las-vegas-puts-cash-donation-bucket/

(LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) — At least 200 hundred people prayed and cheered for President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning service at a church in western Las Vegas.

The president made his appearance during the 9 a.m. service at the International Church of Las Vegas, located at 8100 Westcliff Drive, near Summerlin.

Pastor Marc Paul Goulet and others in the worship team praised Trump and told him, “You’re doing a great job.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

