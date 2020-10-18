https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-exposes-kristen-welker/

She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing? https://t.co/uS3EWzfFPy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020

Next debate moderator has strong ties to Democrats

The president shared a tweet from his son Don Jr. linking to a New York Post report on Welker’s “deep Democratic ties.” The report includes one anonymous White House official going off on Welker and saying, “Anyone who’s ever dealt with Welker knows she’s an activist, not a reporter. The White House press team views her the same way they would AOC or Pelosi if they walked in the office.”

