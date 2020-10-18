https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-information-found-on-hunter-bidens-laptop-is-the-real-deal_3543347.html

President Donald Trump asserted Sunday that information that was discovered on a purported laptop belonging to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son is the “real deal.”

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe. It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“That makes it impossible for ‘50%, or 10%’ Joe, to ever assume the office of the President!” Trump continued, adding, “Now you have the proof, perhaps like never was had before on a major politician. Laptop plus. This is the second biggest political scandal in our history!”

The president was referring to a report from the New York Post last week that Hunter Biden allegedly introduced his father, who was the vice president at the time, to a top executive at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company whose board the younger Biden had sat on.

Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Burisma board, appeared to have sent an email Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father. The email was dated April 17, 2015.

Biden’s campaign denied the reported meeting.

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” the Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to news outlets.

