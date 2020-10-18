https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tv-ratings-chart-for-all-sports-is-ugly/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Here is what sports viewership looks like right now: pic.twitter.com/JzbKn1pKIz — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 14, 2020

According to a Marist Poll released this week, 46% of self-described sports fans say they are spending less time watching live sports than in the past.

Some 70% of Republicans say they are less likely to watch sports due to athletes’ calls for racial justice, but 61% of Democrats and 47% of Independents say athletes speaking out has “not changed their viewing habits.”

CABLE NEWS RACE THIS WEEK

FOXNEWS TUCKER 5,854,000

FOXNEWS HANNITY 5,427,000

FOXNEWS THE FIVE 5,035,000

FOXNEWS INGRAHAM 4,661,000

FOXNEWS BAIER 4,024,000

MSNBC MADDOW 3,797,000

FOXNEWS CAVUTO 3,738,000

MSNBC O’DONNELL 2,840,000

MSNBC HAYES 2,434,000

CNN CUOMO 2,291,000

CNN COOPER 2,126,000