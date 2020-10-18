https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tv-ratings-chart-for-all-sports-is-ugly/
Here is what sports viewership looks like right now: pic.twitter.com/JzbKn1pKIz
— Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 14, 2020
According to a Marist Poll released this week, 46% of self-described sports fans say they are spending less time watching live sports than in the past.
Some 70% of Republicans say they are less likely to watch sports due to athletes’ calls for racial justice, but 61% of Democrats and 47% of Independents say athletes speaking out has “not changed their viewing habits.”
CABLE NEWS RACE THIS WEEK
FOXNEWS TUCKER 5,854,000
FOXNEWS HANNITY 5,427,000
FOXNEWS THE FIVE 5,035,000
FOXNEWS INGRAHAM 4,661,000
FOXNEWS BAIER 4,024,000
MSNBC MADDOW 3,797,000
FOXNEWS CAVUTO 3,738,000
MSNBC O’DONNELL 2,840,000
MSNBC HAYES 2,434,000
CNN CUOMO 2,291,000
CNN COOPER 2,126,000