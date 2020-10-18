https://pjmedia.com/election/victoria-taft/2020/10/18/twitter-censors-white-house-covid-expert-tech-platform-doesnt-agree-with-dr-scott-atlass-view-on-masks-n1066840

Dateline: Dystopia. In the latest chapter of a social media platform using its censorship prerogatives to silence viewpoints the tech moguls don’t like, Twitter has just silenced White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Scott Atlas.

Twitter removed a tweet by the medical expert because it violated its policy against misleading information about the pandemic. Says who? And compared to what? What happened to that whole “listen to the science” meme we’ve been constantly browbeaten with? Isn’t the expert on the coronavirus task force someone who knows, I don’t know, something about the coronavirus pandemic?

But no.

The Federalist reports that Atlas’s tweet offended the sensibilities of Twitter executives and “not only had his tweets removed, he was banned from tweeting until he deleted the tweets that Twitter for unclear reasons objects to.”

Here’s what he said on Twitter in two tweets. Behold the “treachery.”

Masks work? NO. LA, Miami, Hawaii, Alabama, France, Philippnes [sic], UK, Spain, Israel. WHO: “widesprd use use not supported.” + many harms; Henegen, Oxf, CEBM,” despite decades consider… That means the real policy is @realdonaldtrump guideline: use masks for their intended purpose – when close to others, especially hi risk. Otherwise social distance. No widespread mandates. #CommonSense

So strange. pic.twitter.com/sWa5mm7VB9 — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) October 18, 2020

Atlas gave The Federalist all of his scientific citations. One of the links, one to the CDC, gave a 404 error. It’s unclear if the Centers for Disease Control link was a bad link or whether the CDC killed it.

Some on Twitter were looking for a little consistency from the “doctors” at Twitter.

Atlas’s account is locked. There is no consistency with @Twitter’s rules on COVID. @jack says “only authoritative sources”. @SWAtlasHoover is literally a COVID advisor to POTUS/ HHS. Twitter is confident they know more about COVID than definitional “authoritative sources”. https://t.co/qM3TpRakZb — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) October 18, 2020

The New York Times pronounced the coronavirus expert “false” on his mask assessment. But others wondered why the fuss when there is plenty of science saying that masks don’t help much.

Reminder that you don’t get to proclaim yourself “pro-science” if you’re perfectly fine w/ @Twitter censoring heterodox scientists like Dr. Scott Altas https://t.co/6KpI96feRE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 18, 2020

And people were shocked for the second time this week that tech giants would silence political opinions different from their own. The first was the censorship of the Hunter Biden scandal and the alleged kickbacks to presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Excellent work on banning Dr. Atlas from Twitter, @jack we can’t have people examining the lack of evidence on masks for themselves, we must make sure that people only listen to experts like these https://t.co/fM5Xgnzu3b pic.twitter.com/ByaVDjOgnJ — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 18, 2020

The US experts have been back and forth on the use of masks. It’s hardly settled science, but for Twitter the case is closed. Atlas, a Hoover Institution scholar, was yanked until he deleted his offensive tweets.

Twitter is now silencing science they don’t agree with. I repeat: This is insane.https://t.co/lFoxueNWXO — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 18, 2020

Yes, this is insane.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

