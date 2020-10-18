https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-ring-leader-plot-kidnap-wretched-governor-whitmer-alleged-fbi-informant-pushed-entire-plan/

This didn’t make any headlines.

The ring leader in the plot to kidnap wretched Governor Gretchen Whitmer was an FBI informant.

He was planted into the group and was the one who pushed the entire plan.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden’s laptop filled with criminal drug, sex and million dollar criminal dealings sits on a shelf at the FBI collecting dust — if they haven’t destroyed it already.

So, Antifa-BLM riots, loots and pillages cities across the US.

FBI Director Chris Wray warns Congress about the dangers of “white supremacist groups.”

And then two weeks later the FBI arrests a group of middle class gun nuts and patriots and accuse them of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer.

And now we find out days later it was the FBI informant who pushed the entire plot?

It really is time to shut down the FBI.

The NOQReport reported:

In the case of the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, were big talkers pushed into the early stages of big action by an FBI informant? Early court proceedings have begun in the cases against the six men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Mainstream media is covering every nuance as best they can since this is being spun by Democrats as a way to blame President Trump for extremism. But one important detail from the bond hearings has been buried or altogether omitted from reporting. It’s the type of detail that has conspiracy theorists asking more questions. Deep within a story from the Detroit Free Press is a potential bombshell if it pans out as true. Defense attorneys for the guys accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan say “one of the most active leaders” was an FBI informant who “pushed” the rest of the group to engage in a “crackpot” scheme https://t.co/gtn0LooHDP — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 13, 2020 Defense lawyers contend that there was no probable cause to arrest and charge the suspect, arguing, among other things, that the suspects had no operational plan to do anything, were engaged in all legal activities — including talking in encrypted group chats and practicing military exercises with lawfully owned guns — and that it was the informants and undercover agents who “pushed” others to do illegal things.

