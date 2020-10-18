http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UArcFzl-J4g/

An Antifa protester wearing “medic” markings on his black bloc uniform screamed “You should be executed” at a federal agent defending an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

The Antifa protester confronted a U.S. Border Patrol BORTAC agent after he reportedly became separated from other agents protecting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland.

A video tweeted by Elijah Schaffer shows a man wearing all black (black bloc) with red medic crosses on his clothes and helmet confronting a Border Patrol BORTAC agent. He begins screaming at the agent calling him a “f*cking Nazi.”

“You f*cking Nazi…you should be executed” Portland Antifa harass a border patrol officer (BORTAC) who was separated from his unit This is what they really want, to execute those who oppose their revolution Be warned

pic.twitter.com/GzEJ80hClO — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) October 18, 2020

As the abuse continues, the protester screams, “You Nazi piece of sh*t. … You sterilize women. … You Nazi piece of sh*t, you should be executed.”

The agents proceeded to walk through the human blockade to try and rejoin his fellow agents.

Elsewhere, federal agents confronted protesters as they attempted to move on the ICE facility.

Journalist Sergio Olmos tweeted a video showing a standoff between protesters and what he described as DHS agents.

Protesters and DHS stand off pic.twitter.com/3UcqQqhZhi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 18, 2020

The agents rushed the crowd, moving them down the block.

Portland protest day 126 pic.twitter.com/d2dS1ROJ9D — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 18, 2020

Another video shows protesters throwing a large rubber ball at one of the agents.

Protestors showed up to play “dodgeball” with ICE in south Portland pic.twitter.com/wWtr9N0com — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 18, 2020

The federal agents continued moving the crowd down the street and eventually deployed smoke and gas, according to Olmos.

Fed use smoke/gas blower on protestors pic.twitter.com/wydG0Pliho — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) October 18, 2020

The Oregonian reported that in addition to rubber balls, protesters also threw rocks at the federal agents. The protest was described by organizers as a “solidarity march against deportation,” the newspaper stated.

The crowd arrived at the federal facility around 9 p.m. local time. Agents and protesters moved the line forward and back multiple times throughout the evening until Portland police officers eventually arrived sometime after 11 p.m. The protest continues for a few more hours after that.

Portland police apologized to high-rise residents in the area who were disturbed by the protesters and the clouds of smoke and gas, the article states.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

