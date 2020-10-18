https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-cnns-jake-tapper-ends-interview-with-lara-trump-after-she-mentions-bidens-cognitive-decline

CNN’s Jake Tapper ended an interview with Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump on Sunday after she brought up Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s alleged “cognitive decline” in response to what appeared to be a setup question.

Toward the end of the interview, Tapper randomly decided to bring up a comment that Lara Trump made 10 months ago when she referenced Biden’s apparent struggles on the campaign trail.

“Every time he comes on stage, and they turn to him, I’m like, Joe, can you get it out?” Lara Trump said in January. “Let’s get the words out, Joe. You kind of feel bad for him.”

Tapper said, “How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?”

“First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter,” Lara Trump responded. “I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline.”

Tapper then went on the attack after she made the remark before ultimately deciding to end the interview.

One thing that Tapper did not bring up was the fact that last November, Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon that he had “overcome” his stutter and that it was not part of his current struggles.

Furthermore, Lara Trump is not the only person to bring up the possibility that Biden has potentially lost a step as Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julian Castro, and Joe Rogan have all talked about it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) LARA TRUMP: Every time he comes on stage, and they turn to him, I’m like, Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe. You kind of feel bad for him. (END VIDEO CLIP) TAPPER: How do you think it makes a little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that? L. TRUMP: First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter. I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. TAPPER: OK. L. TRUMP: That’s what I’m referring to. It makes me uncomfortable to watch somebody on stage search for questions. TAPPER: You have no — you have — I can’t — it’s so amazing — it’s amazing to me that… L. TRUMP: … and try and figure out an answer. TAPPER: A cognitive decline. You … L. TRUMP: Well, when you’re trying to tell me that what I was suggesting was stuttering… TAPPER: I think that you were mocking his stutter. L. TRUMP: … I had no idea Joe Biden… TAPPER: Yes, I think you were mocking his stutter. L. TRUMP: Of course I wasn’t, Jake. Wow. TAPPER: And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline, especially… L. TRUMP: I’m not diagnosing. I’m saying that we see the Joe Biden of today is not the Joe Biden of five years ago, of 10 years ago. TAPPER: I would think that somebody in the Trump family would be more sensitive to people who do not have medical licenses diagnosing politicians from afar. Plenty of people have diagnosed your father from afar. And I’m sure it offends you — your father-in-law from afar. I’m sure it offends you. You don’t have any standing to say… L. TRUMP: I’m not diagnosing him. What I’m saying, Jake… TAPPER: You just talked about a cognitive decline. L. TRUMP: … is that we can clearly see that Joe Biden is struggling… TAPPER: I have one last question for you, Lara. You campaigned… L. TRUMP: … at many times on stage. And it’s very concerning to a lot of people that this could be the leader of the free world. TAPPER: OK. L. TRUMP: That is all I’m saying. TAPPER: Thank you, Lara Trump. L. TRUMP: I genuinely feel sorry for Joe Biden. TAPPER: I appreciate it. I’m sure it was from a place of concern. We all — we all believe that. Lara Trump, thank you so much.

