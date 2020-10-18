https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/18/watch-journo-asks-joe-biden-what-flavor-milkshake-he-ordered/

Journos are now literally asking Joe Biden about his choice of milkshakes:

Joe Biden and granddaughter, Finnegan, get milkshakes at Cookout in Durham, NC pic.twitter.com/o4B8ziU7H9 — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 18, 2020

What a disgrace:

The media is an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/jiZbns2hX4 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 18, 2020

There are 16 days until the election and journos are treating Biden like he’s at the Iowa State Fair:

“What flavor did you get?” – you don’t need to ask the candidate this question. Find out from staff. Two weeks out, a party nominee should be asked more substantive questions. This isn’t the first Iowa trip! https://t.co/SSYC37yfgp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 18, 2020

President Trump got ex-attorney Savanah Guthrie treating him like he was at a deposition when it was supposed to be a town hall. THIS is what Joe Biden Gets:

There has never been a presidential candidate less scrutinized that the 2020 Democratic nominee. And this is after political media screaming about transparency for the past four years. You either hold the powerful or potentially accountable or you don’t. https://t.co/Iz7mHfQzbS — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2020

Nothing about the laptop?

“What flavor did you get?” Hard-hitting questions from the mainstream media, which is trying its damndest not to ask Biden questions about Hunter’s laptop. https://t.co/7NVqYWehWW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 18, 2020

They’re “acting like camp followers, not journalists”:

This is one of those “you don’t have to be a Trump fan” moments. In this case “….to see that the media entourage following Joe Biden are acting like camp followers, not journalists.” https://t.co/8WitK41Y9l — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) October 18, 2020

Oh well, maybe next time they’ll ask something substantive?

On the rare occasion that the media gets to ask Joe Biden a question, they ask him what flavor milkshake he got. Really. That was the question. https://t.co/B6vSFNqXVP — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 18, 2020

