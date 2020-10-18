https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/18/watch-journo-asks-joe-biden-what-flavor-milkshake-he-ordered/

Journos are now literally asking Joe Biden about his choice of milkshakes:

What a disgrace:

There are 16 days until the election and journos are treating Biden like he’s at the Iowa State Fair:

President Trump got ex-attorney Savanah Guthrie treating him like he was at a deposition when it was supposed to be a town hall. THIS is what Joe Biden Gets:

Nothing about the laptop?

They’re “acting like camp followers, not journalists”:

Oh well, maybe next time they’ll ask something substantive?

