President traveled west on Sunday for a private fundraiser in Southern California then he headed over to Carson City, Nevada for a MAGA rally.

Trump is holding a massive rally at the Carson City Airport in Nevada.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s campaign is drowning in scandal after the New York Post released damning emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

While Biden is running away from reporters asking him about Hunter’s emails, President Trump is going full steam ahead and working around the clock to earn votes.

President Trump’s motorcade pulled up to Carson City Airport at 4:10 PM PST.

Watch Trump’s Carson City rally live via RSBN:

